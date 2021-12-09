LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures are expected to dip Friday in to the 30s ad 40s across a wide swath of Southern California this weekend, starting on Friday.
With the forecasted cold spell and an accompanying wind advisory, wind chill temperatures could dip below 32 degrees in the Santa Clarita Valley, the Antelope Valley, the Los Angeles city mountains, and east San Fernando Valley.
Inland and coastal Orange County is also forecast to see temperatures dip into the low 40s through Monday.
"When prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures occurs, it is important to make certain that you are protected from hypothermia," Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, Orange County's Deputy County Health Officer, said in a statement. Exposure to extremely cold weather can also cause frostbite.
The forecast has prompted public health agencies from Los Angeles and Orange County to open their cold weather shelters for the homeless. People were also urged to check on their neighbors and family members with limited mobility and limited access to heat, bring pets indoors in near-freezing weather, and not use stoves, barbecues, or ovens to heat their homes at the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
Carbon monoxide poisoning can cause shortness of breath, headaches, muscle and joint pain, and nausea, while exposure to high levels can lead to death within minutes.
For information about winter shelters in Los Angeles County, visit lahsa.org or call LA County information at 211. Orange County’s cold weather shelters will be activated Thursday through 7 a.m. Friday, and hours may be extended over the weekend based on weather conditions. For information about Orange County’s cold weather shelters, call (626) 442-4357.