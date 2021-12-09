INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Rapper Slim 400 was shot and killed in Inglewood Wednesday night, according to police.
The rapper, whose real name is Vincent Cohran, was shot at 7:50 p.m. in the area of Manchester Boulevard and 7th Avenue.
Officers on patrol heard the gunshots and responded to find a man on the ground with gunshot wounds, Inglewood police Lt. Neil Cochran told reporters.
The victim was treated by paramedics at the scene and then rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he died, the L.A. County Fire Department told CBSLA.
No arrests have been made and there was no word on a motive. The exact circumstances of the shooting were unclear.
Investigators were canvassing the area for security video and witnesses.