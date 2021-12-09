FULLERTON (CBSLA) — Trash pickup in Fullerton will be temporarily delayed due to sanitation workers employed by Republic Services going on strike, city officials said Thursday.
Republic Services notified the City of Fullerton that trash and recycling services would be delayed due to an "unanticipated work stoppage" by more than 400 sanitation workers at Republic Services facilities in Anaheim and Huntington Beach.
The sanitation workers are members of Teamsters Local 396, and their contracts with Republic Services expired on Sept. 30. The union's members voted to authorize a strike on Nov. 23.
“Critical commercial accounts” would be prioritized for collection to maintain health and safety standards during the work stoppage. Residents should still leave containers out for collection, and they will be picked up as soon as possible, according to Anissa Livas of Fullerton’s City Manager’s Office.
Republic Services provides trash and recycling services across California. The strike could potentially impact Santa Ana, Garden Grove, Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Seal Beach, and major tourist attractions such as Disneyland, according to the Teamsters Local 396.
The union claims that Republic Services has also failed to reach contracts with workers in San Jose and Chula Vista, and workers in New Orleans went on strike for three days last month after their contract expired on May 25.