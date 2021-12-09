LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District is likely to select Alberto Carvalho, the current head of Miami-Dade County Public Schools, as the district’s next superintendent, according to a report.
The L.A. Times reported Thursday that the 57-year-old Carvalho could be announced as LAUSD’s next superintendent as early as today.
The LAUSD Board of Education had a special meeting scheduled for Thursday at 8 a.m. When reached by CBSLA, an LAUSD spokesperson had no comment on the report.
Carvalho has been the superintendent of Miami-Dade County Public Schools since 2008.
LAUSD has been without a permanent superintendent since Austin Beutner officially stepped down in June. Beutner served in the position beginning in May of 2018 and guided LAUSD through the first 16 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Megan K. Reilly has since served as the interim superintendent.