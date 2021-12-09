MALIBU (CBSLA) — Pacific Coast Highway was temporarily closed Thursday after a woman was fatally hit by a truck in Malibu.
The crash occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Busch Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman died at the scene.
PCH was closed following the accident. Westbound lanes were reopened about three hours afterward, but eastbound lanes remained closed until shortly before 1 p.m.
Information on the identity of the woman was not immediately available.
The school day for Malibu Middle School and Malibu High School was delayed until 10:30 a.m. due to the accident, authorities said.
