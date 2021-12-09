LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A passenger on a Delta flight from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles has been detained in Oklahoma City after assaulting an air marshal and a flight attendant.

The incident took place at about 5:40 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. According to the captain of the flight, the passenger, for unknown reasons, became combative with a flight attendant and then physically assaulted the flight attendant. The passenger, described as a man in his 30s, then attacked the air marshal after the federal officer attempted to intervene in the situation. The air marshal eventually placed the passenger in custody. The officer and the flight attendant did not sustain any serious injuries and did not require hospitalization.

The plane landed in Oklahoma City without further incident. The suspect is being held in an Oklahoma City Jail and it is unknown if he has been charged at this time.

“Delta applauds the quick action and professionalism of the crew and Federal Air Marshals on Delta flight 324 from Washington, D.C. to Los Angeles, which diverted to Oklahoma City after a customer became unruly and was removed from the flight by local law enforcement,” Delta Airlines said in a statement. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”