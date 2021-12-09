LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Health officials Thursday issued ocean water warnings for Los Angeles County beaches due to potentially hazardous water conditions caused by recent rainfall.
The county Department of Public Health warned people to exercise caution swimming, surfing and playing in ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks and rivers due to a possible increase in bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other public health hazards.
The advisory will be in effect through 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Those who want to check beach conditions before they venture into the water can do so by calling the County's beach closure hotline at 800-525-5662.
More information is available at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.