LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro is hiring hundreds of bus drivers, and they are offering a hefty $3,000 sign-on bonus.
More than 300 bus driver positions will be up for grabs Saturday at Metro’s hiring event at its training facility, 470 Bauchet Street. Metro says staff will conduct same-day interviews, agility assessments and background checks on applicants at the event.READ MORE: Report: LAUSD Likely To Select Miami’s Alberto Carvalho As Next Superintendent
The hourly pay for Metro bus drivers starts at $17.75 an hour, and pay increases that could bring that hourly rate to $27.31. Metro bus drivers can also get health insurance, tuition reimbursement, and retirement plan options.READ MORE: Report: Rapper Slim 400 Shot, Killed In Inglewood
Applicants must be at least 21 years, and should bring a resume, a driver’s license, and a 10-year (H6) driving record dated within 30 days from the California DMV to the hiring event.MORE NEWS: Kanye West To Perform First Stadium Show In 5 Years At Coliseum Thursday
For more information, visit metro.net/careers or call Metro’s Employment Office at (213) 922-6217.