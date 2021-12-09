MEMPHIS, Tenn. (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ four-game win streak ended as they dropped back down to .500 after losing to a shorthanded, yet red-hot Memphis Grizzlies, 108-95, Thursday night.

The Grizzlies have won six out of their last seven games despite missing key pieces.

LeBron James clocked in his 100th career triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Anthony Davis led the Lakers in scoring with 22 points while shooting 50% from the field and grabbing 8 rebounds. Russell Westbrook scored nine points in the first half but struggled to find the bottom of the basket for the rest of the game scoring zero points in the second half. Avery Bradley and Talen Horton Tucker rounded out the starting lineup with 10 points apiece.

Turnovers killed the Lakers, giving the ball away 22 times for the entire game, 14 of which were in the first half, more than the Grizzlies overall total of 13. Westbrook and James accounted for half of the team’s turnovers with the veteran guard giving the ball away six times and James coughing it up five times.

However, the Grizzlies did not capitalize on the turnovers scoring 21 points off turnovers compared to the Lakers’ 27.

Memphis was without their leading scorer Ja Morant and top defender Dillon Brooks after the pair were placed in health and safety protocol. Morant has also been out since Nov. 28 with a knee sprain. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies in scoring with 25 points with Desmond Bane close behind with 23 points to continue their hot streak.

The Lakers will face the Oklahoma City Thunder who sit at the bottom of the Western Conference and have lost to the Lakers twice so far this season.