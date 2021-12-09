LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Thursday, the public school advocacy group “Parents Supporting Teachers” announced that people have donated a plethora of goods for the most at-risk students in the Los Angeles Unified School District.
Instead of toys or electronics, students from the Mission Continuation High School in San Fernando made Amazon wish lists asking for blankets, sweatshirts, generators and even refrigerators.
This is the second year that the organization has hosted this drive for the kids at Mission.
If you would like to donate click here.