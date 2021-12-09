LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles police union has accused an L.A. City commissioner of lobbying for his company to receive a multi-million dollar city contract.

“The old saying says where there’s smoke, there’s fire and I think these emails show there’s fire,” said Robert Rico, counsel for the LAPPL.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League believes that the emails show that Commissioner Pedram Salimpour, appointed by Mayor Eric Garcetti to the Board of L.A. Fire and Police Pensions, conspired to get his company, PPS Health, which operates as Bluestone Safe, to the front of the line for a lucrative deal testing city employees for COVID-19.

Bluestone has denied the allegations and said Salimpour complied with all ethics rules.

The emails released show Salimpour corresponding with LA City Administrative Officer Matt Szabo, the chief financial advisor for the mayor and the city council.

“I would love to chat with you and take you through everything we do,” Salimpour wrote in an email.

“I’d like to set up a time, tomorrow if possible, for us to speak with the point in the Personnel Department,” responded Szabo.

The Personnel Department is the agency making the decision for the COVID testing contract.

“Personnel tells me you are already in touch with them on this,” Szabo wrote the next day.

Following the correspondence between the two, PPS Health and Bluestone was awarded the $3 million no-bid city contract signed by Szabo and many others.

“Is the commissioner trying to use his influence,” said Rico

Rico and the LAPPL have demanded an investigation on how Bluestone won the contract and are currently suing the city over unvaccinated members needing to pay $65 to be tested. The LAPPL has also filed a complaint with the Personnel Department and the City Ethics Commission and claim they are not doing this to resist testing but to ensure the proper company is chosen.

“I think what he’s doing is he’s attempted to get an unvetted multi-million dollar contract without going through the regular vetting process,” Rico said.

Szabo has denied claims that he had contact with the Personnel Department regarding Salimpour and said he had no role in the city choosing Bluetone. The department also said that it vetted seven vendors and concluded that Bluestone was the best for the job.

“Do you see a conflict of interest?” said Jessica Levinson, professor at Loyola Law School. “I see a potential conflict of interest here.”

Levinson, who was once on the L.A. Ethics Commission added that the ethics code says city officials cannot attempt to use their official positions to influence city decisions when they know they have a financial interest.

“You work for the city, you’re an appointed commissioner — don’t use that for your own financial gain,” said Levinson. “The question here is, is he using his position as a commissioner — he’s clearly using his connections — to try and get this contract.”