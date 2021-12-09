SAN FERNANDO (CBSLA) — A Pacoima man authorities say opened fire on a San Fernando police officer at the end of a pursuit has been captured in Arizona, authorities said Thursday.
Juan Carlos Vazquez, 38, was taken into custody Tuesday. Detectives from the Buckeye police and Phoenix-area federal marshals stopped a compact car that Vazquez was riding in with several other men, and after a brief standoff, took him into custody.
Vazquez was wanted for firing on a San Fernando police officer early Nov. 8 on Little Tujunga Canyon Road in the Angeles National Forest. The officer had tried to pull Vazquez over for a traffic violation, according to authorities, touching off a pursuit before the shooting.
Los Angeles County sheriff's investigators had learned last month that Vazquez was hiding out near Buckeye, Ariz., leading to his arrest. Authorities say when Vazquez was arrested, he was found to be in the possession of an AR-15-style semi-automatic "ghost" pistol.
Vazquez remains in the custody of Maricopa County jail on a parole violation warrant and a fugitive from justice charge pending his extradition back to Los Angeles County, where authorities say he will eventually be charged for the attempted murder of a peace officer.