LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers Rashawn Slater and Kenneth Murray Jr. debuted their custom cleats as part of a league-wide campaign where players design custom cleats to bring awareness to issues they are passionate about.

“If you’re an athlete no matter what level you’re at, you have a platform,” said Slater. “I think it’s really important that we use that role and make sure that we’re putting out a positive image and giving back to the communities we represent.

Slater chose to represent the Charger Impact Fund which helps families throughout Southern California. Throughout its history, the foundation has donated $12 million in direct assistance including $6 million to public schools.

“I just thought it was a really good opportunity,” said the rookie offensive tackle. “The Chargers Impact Fund does so much for families in L.A… I thought it was really good to help out.

Murray Jr. chose to bring more awareness to mental health by promoting Shields For Families.

“I think it’s something that’s extremely important in today’s society,” said the second-year linebacker. “It’s gaining a little bit more awareness but I still think its something that’s extremely important…I still feel like it’s something people look over.”

Murray Jr. also opened up on his own struggles with depression and anxiety.

“It’s one of the biggest reasons I’m doing my cleats on this cause,” he said. “It’s been weighing on me for a long time and I’ve dealt with it for an extremely long time.”

Through this campaign, he hopes to show people that “it’s okay to not be okay.”