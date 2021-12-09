LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro will display its art exhibition featuring portraits of its diverse riders Monday at the Union Station Passageway Art Gallery.
The exhibition, titled "We Are … Portraits of Metro Riders by Local Artists," will feature 35 portraits of riders of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to celebrate the diversity of Metro's ridership.
In a portrait titled “Legacy,” artist Bodeck Luna Hernandez painted his mother, who has been riding Metro to and from Long Beach since 2002.
In another portrait, titled "Jose Carrillo, El Taquero," artist Javier Carrillo depicts a street vendor who commutes on Metro for work.
Maria Pineres’ portrait “Leo” features a teenager who uses the transit system to connect with friends and visit skate parks between downtown Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
Other artists whose work is included in the exhibition include, AiseBorn, Eric Almanza, Kristina Ambriz, Jazmine Atienza, Susu Attar, Christen Austin, Moses X. Ball, Daniel Barajas, Chelle Barbour, April Bey, Carolyn Castano, Gregg Chadwick, Sean Cheetham, Cat Ferraz, Carla Jay Harris, Alepsis Hernandez, Lanise Howard, Bryan Ida, Sheila Karbassian, Kaylynn Kim, Miles Lewis, Jose M. Loza, Cody Lusby, Rosalind McGary, Samuel Pace, Adele Renault, LP AEkili Ross, Carlos Spivey, Edwin Ushiro, Dave Van Patten, J Michael Walker and Angela Willcocks.
The portraits can be viewed online at metro.net/art.
