GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) – About 40 guns were stolen from a Garden Grove store in a break-in early Thursday morning.
The burglary was reported at 12:15 a.m. at Whitten Sales, located in the 12800 block of Valley View Street. The owner watched the break-in take place on live surveillance video, Garden Grove police said.
Officers arrived on scene to find the front windows shattered. The suspects sped away in two BMWs prior to officers arriving on scene, police said.
The owner then discovered that 40 guns were stolen from a safe inside the store, police said.
Anyone with information on the case should call police at 714-741-5872.