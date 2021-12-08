LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. have been placed on the Reserve/COVID- 19 list ahead of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

#Chargers HC Brandon Staley said WR Mike Williams and CB Chris Harris Jr. both were deemed close contacts on Monday – which is why they could play Sunday – but weren't placed on the COVID list until today. He said he didn't know why they weren't placed on the list until today. — Jeff Miller (@JeffMillerLAT) December 8, 2021

The Chargers also lost a major piece of their offense in Wide receiver Keenan Allen after he was placed on the COVID list after testing positive on Monday. The Chargers could potentially be losing their top two receivers and their top cornerback at a crucial point of the season.

While Allen is vaccinated and could play on Sunday, the futures of Williams and Harris Jr. are still up in the air. Since the two are not vaccinated and listed as close contacts they could play if they test negative once they finish their required five-day quarantine. However, if a positive test returns, they must isolate for 10 days after which the players may return if they no longer exhibit symptoms.

If Williams and Harris Jr. test positive that would mean they would miss both the Giants game and a crucial matchup against division rival the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.