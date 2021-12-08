LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, a person was found dead inside an overpass crevice in the Mid-City area.
Authorities have not released the person’s identity nor a description of the victim. The Los Angeles Fire Department first found the individual wedged “in an overpass voice space” at about 4:50 p.m. under the I-10 Santa Monica freeway near Burchard Avenue.
LAFD is attempting to remove the body to allow the Los Angeles Police Department and coroner’s office to investigate the cause of death.
