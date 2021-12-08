CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Actress Mayim Bialik and show champion Ken Jennings will continue to split “Jeopardy!” hosting duties for the rest of the current season, producers announced Wednesday.
Michael Davies will also remain as the iconic quiz show’s executive producer.READ MORE: California Attorney General Rob Bonta Launches Independent Review Of Torrance Police Department
“We’re so pleased to have such an excellent and experienced team in front of and behind the camera as we head into 2022!” producers said.
The show’s 38th season will conclude on July 29.
Following Alex Trebek’s passing in 2020, the show has searched for his full-time replacemntREAD MORE: Cold Storm Headed For SoCal Thursday, May Be Followed By Heavy Rain Monday
Mike Richards was originally announced as the new host but quickly stepped down following revelations about inappropriate comments he made several years ago.
At the time, Bialik was also named to host the show’s spin-off specials while Richards handled daily hosting duties.
Jennings was a crowd favorite when he won an unprecedented 74-games in 2004.
In September, producers announced Bialik and Jennings would split hosting duties through the end of 2021.MORE NEWS: Thousands Of LAUSD Students Still Unvaccinated As Deadline Nears
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)