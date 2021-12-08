VICTORVILLE (CBSLA) – A Circle K convenience store clerk has been arrested on allegations he stabbed a man during a fight inside the Victorville store early Tuesday morning.
The stabbing occurred just after 4 a.m. at the store in the 15800 block of Mojave Drive.
San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to the store to find the victim, identified as 25-year-old Elijah Griego, with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Investigators learned that Griego and the store clerk, 25-year-old Jeremy Fearon, had gotten into a fight which lead to the stabbing, the sheriff's department said. Fearon was taken into custody on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail.
It’s unclear what prompted the dispute or whether Fearon and Griego knew each other prior to the altercation.