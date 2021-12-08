BELLFLOWER (CBSLA) – A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting in a smoke shop in Bellflower late Tuesday night.
The shooting occurred at about 11:20 p.m. in the 17100 block of Bellflower Boulevard. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect entered the store and opened fire.
Deputies responded to find a man in his 30s dead at the scene.
Two women were rushed to local hospitals with gunshot wounds to their legs, the sheriff’s department said. One was in her 20s, and the other in her 30s.
Both were in critical condition at last report.
The suspect was only described as a male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. There was no word on a motive.