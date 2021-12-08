LYTLE CREEK (CBSLA) – A magnitude-3.6 earthquake centered in the Lytle Creek area of the San Gabriel Mountains struck in the early morning hours Wednesday and was felt across the Southland.
The earthquake struck at 2:28 a.m. about 3.9 miles south of Lytle Creek and 7 miles northeast of Rancho Cucamonga, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
It occurred at a depth of 3 miles.
As of 5:30 a.m., 787 people had reported feeling the quake through USGS’s “Did You Feel It?” platform. It was felt all the way to Palmdale, as far west as Long Beach and south to Murrieta.
There was no word of any damage or injuries.