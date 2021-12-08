LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The five main candidates in next year’s Los Angeles mayoral election will appear in their first public forum together Sunday.
According to The Stonewall Democratic Club, which is hosting the event, City Councilmen Joe Buscaino and Kevin de Leon, City Attorney Mike Feuer, Rep. Karen Bass and Jessica Lall, CEO of the Central City Association, have all confirmed they will participate on Sunday.
The forum, moderated by freelance journalist Jarrett Hill and Spectrum News 1 anchor Tanya McRae, will begin at 4 p.m. at the Minority AIDS Project located at 5149 W. Jefferson Blvd.
The event will be held in-person as well as online via Zoom and simulcasted on the Stonewall YouTube Channel and Facebook page.
At the end of the forum, Stonewall Democratic Club members will vote to endorse a candidate.
Other candidates running include real estate agent Mel Wilson, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and marketing executive Craig Greiwe.
The primary for the 2022 Los Angeles mayoral election will take place June 7, with the top two finishers squaring off in the general election on Nov. 8.
