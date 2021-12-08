LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New bus priority lanes were launched Wednesday on a 1-mile portion of Grand Avenue and a 1.4-mile portion of Olive Street in downtown Los Angeles.
The new lanes will run southbound on Grand Avenue, from Hope Place to Pico Boulevard, and northbound on Oliver Street, from Pico Boulevard to Second Street.
They will operate as bus priority lanes on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The new Grand Ave. and Olive St. dedicated bus lanes will mean better service for riders, less congestion, and less pollution in our busiest corridors.
"Our bus network is the backbone of our transportation system, and these bus lanes are a clear next step toward faster and more reliable service, higher ridership, and lower emissions," Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday.
“We are working tirelessly to make our system work better for Angelenos, and this project is a clear example of the type of improvements that will take Angelenos where they need to go faster, and more safely and sustainably.”
Officials expect buses to run as often as every 60 seconds.
The lanes are part of Metro’s NextGen Bus Plan in partnership with the city’s Department of Transportation.
