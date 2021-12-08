PASADENA (CBSLA) – Police in Pasadena are crediting a stolen dog with arranging his own rescue, while helping officers catch a car thief.
Officers said it started with a call about a stolen car and Kazoo, the dog inside. When they arrived at the scene, officers found another stolen vehicle that the suspect had abandoned, before taking the car with Kazoo in it.
When they learned that Kazoo was wearing a GPS tracking collar, they were able to call up the coordinates of Kazoo’s collar, then call the Los Angeles Police Department for help.
LAPD then followed the coordinates to the stolen vehicle, near the 105 Freeway and Imperial Highway. They stopped the car, arrested the suspect and rescued Kazoo.