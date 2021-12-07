CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Missing Woman, Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman with dementia who went missing in Woodland Hills was found safe, authorities announced Tuesday.

Shokat Kamali, 70, was last seen on Sunday in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported that Kamali had been found.

Further details were not released.