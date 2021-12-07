WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — A woman with dementia who went missing in Woodland Hills was found safe, authorities announced Tuesday.
Shokat Kamali, 70, was last seen on Sunday in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles and Ventura Counties
Last Seen: Mullholland Dr. and Valmar Rd., Woodland Hills@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/vZ79dgdFi8
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 6, 2021
On Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported that Kamali had been found.
Further details were not released.