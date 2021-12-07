TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A holiday tradition continues in the City of Torrance.
The Santa Float has returned to Maple Avenue.
It won’t be winding its way through the city this year, but it will be making 10 stops in the following neighborhoods:
- Dec. 6 – Courthouse Parking Lot located at 825 Maple Ave.
- Dec. 7 – Guenser Park located at 17800 Gramercy Place
- Dec. 8 – Columbia Park located at 4045 W. 190th Street
- Dec. 9 – La Romeria Park located at 19501 Inglewood Ave.
- Dec. 10 – Torrance Beach Parking Lot located at 387 Paseo de la Playa
- Dec. 13 – Paradise Park located at 5006 Lee Street
- Dec. 14 – De Portola Park located at 25615 LAzy Meadow Drive
- Dec. 15 – El Prado Park located at El Prado Avenue
- Dec. 16 – Wilson Park located at 2200 Crenshaw Blvd.
- Dec. 17 – Courthouse Parking Lot located at 825 Maple Avenue
The float will be at each location from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m.
There will also be a designated area for children to take photos with Santa, however, children will not be able to enter the float to sit on Santa’s lap due to COVID.
The tradition began in 1969 and has delighted families ever since.
The float is funded by Torrance police officers and from donations from the community.