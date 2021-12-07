LA MIRADA (CBSLA) — After ordering Jeff Norton to take down his Christmas decorations, the city of La Mirada has finally relented and stopped fining the homeowner.

“The first thing that you really have to think about is the people, the community was really on my side on this and I’m sure that was a big part of their decision,” said Norton.

Norton, a fan of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” modeled his decorations to mimic the Griswold home depicted in the movie. The decorating has become an annual tradition for the past four years, with Norton building new additions every year.

“It’s so authentic, right?” said spectator Rosie Longoria. “It looks so good, everything from the trees to the snow.”

This year, however, the second story Norton installed for the newest addition to the decorations, garnered some unwanted attention from the city.

Since he installed the second story without a permit, La Mirada officials ordered him to remove it or face hefty fines.

The homeowner disregarded the order, accruing $1,200 in fines. However, in true Christmas spirit neighbors raised money to cover the fines. With the overwhelming support from the community, the city relented and said that they cancel the fines for Norton, however, he must take down the second story after the holiday.

After learning of the decision Tuesday evening, Norton rejoiced, thanking the city and the community for their support.

“This is an amazing city to live in,” he said. “That decision is absolutely awesome.”

Norton said that he will use the donations for additions to next year’s decorations.