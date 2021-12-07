SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Jose Guzman escaped a hit-and-run crash with his life, but lost something very important – his wheelchair.
With it being the holidays, the Diversified Wholesale Group stepped in to give Guzman the gift of mobility. The owners of the business say they had recently received the motorized wheelchair and wanted to share the spirit of the holidays with someone in need.READ MORE: Police: Mark Shell Fired Shotgun At Teens Who Threw Water Balloons At His Pickup Truck In Ridgecrest
The Santa Ana man fit the bill – the rear wheels of his wheelchair were sheared off after a truck slammed into him in a crash. The hit-and-run driver was never caught.READ MORE: Boy Killed In Wilmington Shooting; Young Girl On School Playground Critically Wounded By Stray Bullet
“One of the officers told us about the situation, so we wanted to go ahead and donate this and help him out, especially with the holiday season and bring some cheer,” Diversified Wholesale co-owner Michael Rush said.
Up until receiving the new motorized wheelchair, Guzman had been getting around on crutches. The new motorized wheelchair will get him to and from the grocery store and get to doctor’s appointments now, Santa Ana police Corporal Maria Lopez said.MORE NEWS: Compton Homeowner Shoots, Kills Attempted Robbery Suspect, Deputies Say
“He’s telling me that his last, his older wheelchair was $3,500 so definitely not cheap,” Lopez said. “He’s very grateful that he’s been able to get this wheelchair at no cost.”