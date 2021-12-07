WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Authorities reported two separate shooting scenes in Wilmington on Monday, where at least three people were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was a young boy who later died at the hospital.

“I am horrified by the gun violence that hit the Wilmington community this evening,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn. Two shootings in Wilmington, one at Wilmington Park Elementary and the other at Eubank and Anaheim, left an 11-year-old boy dead and a 9-year-old girl and 25-year-old woman seriously wounded.”

Los Angeles Police later confirmed the ages of the woman as 20-years-old and the boy as 13-years-old.

They were called to both scenes, located on Eubank Avenue and East Denni Street, at around 4:45 p.m. The shootings took place near Wilmington Park Elementary School. Police believe that the shooting originally began on East Denni Street. The two intended victims were the young boy and a woman in her 20s.

LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez offered a look into what authorities currently know, “They were approached by at least two people who opened fire. The vehicle is riddled with bullets, we are still processing the scene.”

The young girl was inadvertently struck as the group of gunmen shot at the two other victims. According to the Los Angeles Unified School District, the girl was in fourth grade and was participating in an “afterschool program on the playground.” Principal Luis Rivera assured that the safety of the children was his utmost concern.

“The school will be open tomorrow morning with additional security measures, if necessary,” he said. “Also, extra police will patrol the area for safety through the evening. Your child will be safe at school, which is my highest concern. Our thoughts rest with the victim, and their family tonight.”

The school district is also providing counselors to students and staff following the incident.

The young boy and the woman were sitting in a car as the shooting began and later fled in a car to Eubank Avenue. The woman is said to be stable and is currently in surgery. When paramedics arrived at the scene, the young boy was in critical condition. He died shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 9-year-old girl was reportedly shot in the lower right quadrant and is stabilized at the hospital.

Gonzalez offered additional information on the girls involvement in the event: “So the information I have was that she was in the school yard just playing, just doing whatever a nine-year-old is supposed to do – just innocently, obviously unknowingly – just a victim.”

The shooting prompted a large public response, as parents of schoolchildren went to the scene to see if they could learn more about the victims. LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who’s District 15 includes Wilmington also issued a statement on the incident:

“Tonight the Wilmington community is in mourning as one child was murdered and another shot by a stray bullet. Our parks and playgrounds should be safe havens for families and today they became a [parents’] worst nightmare. No one should be a victim of violence, especially children. Los Angeles must become a city better equipped to protect our most vulnerable, and a city better equipped to hold to account those who would commit such heinous acts.”

There is no known suspect information at this time.

“We are still awaiting more information from the LAPD about whether these shootings were related and whether they have been able to apprehend the gunmen,” said Hahn.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.