LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A 12-year-old boy was killed and two others were wounded – including a 9-year-old girl who was playing on a school playground — in a shooting in Wilmington Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. in the area of Eubank Avenue and East Denni Street, near Wilmington Park Elementary School.

According to Los Angeles police, a 30-year-old woman and boy were sitting in an SUV on Denni Street when multiple suspects ambushed them and opened fire.

Both were struck by the gunfire, along with a girl who was hit by a stray bullet while on a playground on school property, police said.

“They were approached by at least two people who opened fire,” LAPD Capt. Adrian Gonzalez told reporters. “The vehicle is riddled with bullets, we are still processing the scene.”

The wounded woman sped away from the scene and called 911. She was met by L.A. Fire Department crews on Eubank Avenue.

All three victims were rushed to hospitals, where the boy died. The woman underwent surgery.

At last report Tuesday morning, the woman and girl remained hospitalized and were stable.

The wounded girl is in fourth grade, according to the L.A. Unified School District. She was participating in an afterschool program on the playground when she was shot.

“So the information I have was that she was in the school yard just playing, just doing whatever a 9-year-old is supposed to do, just innocently, obviously unknowingly, just a victim,” Gonzalez said.

There is no known suspect information.

Wilmington Park Elementary was expected to be open Tuesday, but with extra security.

“The school will be open tomorrow morning with additional security measures, if necessary,” Wilmington Park Principal Luis Rivera said. “Also, extra police will patrol the area for safety through the evening. Your child will be safe at school, which is my highest concern. Our thoughts rest with the victim, and their family tonight.”

The shooting prompted a large public response, as parents of schoolchildren went to the scene to see if they could learn more about the victims.

L.A. City Councilman Joe Buscaino, who represents Wilmington, issued a statement on the incident:

“Tonight, the Wilmington community is in mourning as one child was murdered and another shot by a stray bullet. Our parks and playgrounds should be safe havens for families and today they became a [parents’] worst nightmare. No one should be a victim of violence, especially children. Los Angeles must become a city better equipped to protect our most vulnerable, and a city better equipped to hold to account those who would commit such heinous acts.”