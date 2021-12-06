OXNARD (CBSLA) – A 25-year-old woman who was arrested Sunday evening in Oxnard, somehow escaped from the back of a police car, but was later recaptured.
According to Oxnard police, at around 6:15 p.m., Daisy Ramos was taken into custody for several outstanding warrants.
However, while in the back of an Oxnard police patrol car in the area of the 101 Freeway and Johnson Drive, she was somehow able to get the rear door open and jump out, police said. She ran from the scene.
Police spent more than four hours searching for her. Just after 11 p.m., officers found Ramos in the 1200 block of Hibiscus Street, about two miles from where she had escaped.
Police did not immediately confirm what charges she was initially wanted on prior to her arrest, but said she was never considered a threat to the public.