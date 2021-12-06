CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – Culver City Fire Department crews fought a residential fire in Culver City on Monday afternoon, near Veterans Memorial Park on Marietta Avenue.
Two firefighters were injured during the process, when they entered the burning home to remove the occupants from the building.
According to Culver City Police Department, the elderly residents of the home were unable to exit on their own, prompting the forced entrance by the fire crews.
They were rescued from the premises after the firefighters kicked the front door down, evacuating the two residents separately – and safely.
The fire was then extinguished and crews were able to conduct a further search of the property before concluding that there were no additional occupants.
Both firefighters who entered the home were transported to a nearby medical facility to be treated for smoke inhalation. They are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.
An investigation has been launched into the cause of the fire.
