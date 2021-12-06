WILMINGTON (CBSLA) – Authorities reported to two separate shooting scenes in Wilmington on Monday, where at least three people were found to be suffering from gunshot wounds.
They were called to both scenes, located on Eubank Avenue and East Denni Street, at around 4:45 p.m. The shootings took place near Wilmington Park Elementary School.
Two of the victims, at Eubank Avenue, are said to be an 11-year-old boy and a 25-year-old woman. The young boy is said to be in critical condition, while the woman is in moderate condition.
A young girl, aged around nine-years-old, is said to be the victim at the East Denni Street location. Her gunshot wound is reportedly to the lower right quadrant. She is said to be in moderate condition.
There is no known suspect information at this time.
It is currently unknown if the two incidents are related, but an investigation by authorities is underway.
