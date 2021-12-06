LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The process of rebranding Staples Center to Crypto.com Arena is underway.
Crews on Monday morning began the lengthy process of removing the exterior logos, signage and lettering of the iconic arena. They will be replaced with those of the cryptocurrency exchange app Crypto.com.
Last month it was announced that Staples Center, home of the Lakers, Clippers and Kings, would be renamed to Crypto.com Arena in the largest naming rights deal ever, at $700 million over 20 years.
The change will officially take effect on Christmas Day.
Staples Center owner AEG, and Crypto.com, said the signage inside the arena will officially be changed when the Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day. The external signage will be replaced by next June.
