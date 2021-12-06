WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities Monday sought the public’s help in locating a woman with dementia who went missing in Woodland Hills.
Shokat Kamali, 70, was last seen on Sunday in the 23000 block of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
SILVER ALERT – Los Angeles and Ventura Counties
Last Seen: Mullholland Dr. and Valmar Rd., Woodland Hills@LAPDHQ IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/vZ79dgdFi8
Kamali is described as having a light complexion and standing 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.READ MORE: Majority Of Voters Frustrated With Homelessness Crisis, Poll Finds
She was last seen wearing a tiger print dress, leggings, and a black scarf.MORE NEWS: Three Victims Wounded In Two Separate Wilmington Shootings On Monday
Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call 818-756-4800, or 877- LAPD-247.