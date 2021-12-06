VAN NUYS (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Police Department officials were in pursuit of a vehicle driving erratically through the streets of San Fernando Valley on Monday evening and early parts of Tuesday morning.
The pursuit began at around 11:15 p.m. in Van Nuys before heading throughout the Southland, including areas of Studio City and Sherman Oaks. The suspect was booked traveling at high speeds with headlights off.
Authorities were in pursuit on suspicion of both a stolen vehicle and a potential DUI.
At one point, authorities had the suspect cornered in a cul-de-sac, before the vehicle rammed through a barrage of multiple LAPD vehicles – as officers attempted to break the windows and force entry.
Several police officers were nearly run over by the driver.
A perfectly executed PIT maneuver proved unsuccessful, as the car spun 180 degrees, again driving by multiple police vehicles in the opposite direction.
Authorities performed a second PIT maneuver just after midnight, when the vehicle was turned 180 degrees once more before driving several hundred feet in reverse to evade the fleet of police vehicles following behind.
Following the second attempt, authorities fell back into tracking mode to prevent any potential injuries or damage to the public. They attempted a second PIT maneuver when the suspect drove down a one-way street, but they again escaped authorities – driving over a spike strip in the process.
At around 12:10 a.m. the vehicle turned into a parking structure off of Ventura Boulevard and Woodley Avenue. The suspect exited the vehicle and a short standoff ensued before authorities took the person into custody without further incident.
The vehicle, an early 2000’s model silver Honda Civic, sustained noticeable damage as the pursuit ensued.