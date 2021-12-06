FLORENCE-FIRESTONE (CBSLA) – A man was killed in a shooting in Florence-Firestone on Monday afternoon. Florence-Firestone, an unincorporated area of Los Angeles, is closest to South Gate.
The shooting occurred on East 85th Street at around 3 p.m., and authorities arrived on the scene to find a man, supposedly in his 40’s, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.
He died at a nearby hospital. The victim’s name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
An investigation has been launched to determine motive. Suspect information was not readily available.
Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)