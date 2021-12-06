LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — There was a super-sized deal in the works in the fast-food business Monday.
Sand Diego-based Jack In The Box is buying Lake Forest-based Del Taco for $575 million.
The two companies had combined sales of $740 million in 2020.