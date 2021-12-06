CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Del Taco, Jack in the Box, KCAL 9

LAKE FOREST (CBSLA) — There was a super-sized deal in the works in the fast-food business Monday.

(credit: CBS)

READ MORE: US Surgeon General Visits King Drew Magnet High School of Medicine and Science To Discuss Mental Health

Sand Diego-based Jack In The Box is buying Lake Forest-based Del Taco for $575 million.

READ MORE: Majority Of Voters Frustrated With Homelessness Crisis, Poll Finds

Del Taco is the nation’s second-largest Mexican fast-food chain with more than 600 restaurants.

MORE NEWS: Three Victims Wounded In Two Separate Wilmington Shootings On Monday

The two companies had combined sales of $740 million in 2020.