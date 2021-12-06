PALISADES (CBSLA) — Residents in Pacific Palisades are on edge after two armed men robbed a holiday party in their neighborhood.

It’s still shocking, but I’m processing it all and glad that no one was hurt,” said the homeowner.

According to the homeowner, she was hosting a backyard holiday party last Saturday, when two armed men in dark hoodies confronted two attendees inside the house. She said the armed men stole jewelry, wallets, an iPhone and Apple Watch.

“It happened in our family room and it disgusts me because it’s the place we spend a lot of time,” the homeowner said.

Over the weekend, the victims said they tried to hand over this footage of the armed robbers to Los Angeles Police Department detectives but could not reach them. However, late Monday morning, less than 24 hours after CBSLA aired the security footage, the residents heard back from the detectives.

“The detectives contacted my husband today, very recently. He gave them all the information that they asked for,” she said.

Danielle Avidal says she recently upgraded her security system, after hearing about the recent rash of over 100 follow home and other types of robberies across the city.

“It is frightening because at the moment I’m living by myself,” she said.

Even with the new security system, Avidal is still scared it will not deter the thieves.

“With this robbery, I really feel less secure than I was a couple of days ago,” she said. “Even with the new system because they can trip it.”

The robbery has brought the community closer as they begin to keep an eye out for one another.

“The community has been really supportive, reaching out, stopping by,” the homeowner said.