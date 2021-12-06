LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Inspired by the life of NBA star and executive producer Kevin Durant, the new TV series “Swagger” explores the world of youth basketball both on and off the court. Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Isaiah Hill, the show explores the dreams, ambition, and corruption behind the scenes of trying to make it to the NBA.

KCAL9’s Kristin Smith sat down with actress Shinelle Azoroh and creator and director Reggie Rock Bythewood to find out more about the show.

The series revolves around Jase Carson, played by Hill, a 14-year old basketball phenom who aspires to play in the NBA.

“We really deal with all the challenges that kids face in this grassroots basketball world, but we also really deal with what happens with them off the court,” said Bythewood. “On one level swagger is about basketball, but beneath the surface, it’s really about growing up in America.”

The first three episodes of the series premiered on October 29th on Apple TV+.

“Swagger to me is to rise above your circumstances, you’re never your situation,” said Azoroh, who plays Carson’s mother Jenna on the show.

Durant, a two-time NBA Champion and 11-time All-Star, has played a critical role in the production and development of the series.

“Back then when [Durant] was 14, he wasn’t this person that everybody knew was going be in the NBA. He really had to prove himself,” said Bythewood. “I really borrowed a lot of the stories that [Durant] told me, but it’s not a biopic.”

Bythewood emphasized the importance of providing different perspectives in the series.

“Really what we do in swag is we just like to give a view from every seat in the house.”

Swag is currently streaming on Apple TV+ and a new episode is set to be released this Friday.