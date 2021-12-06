WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.
Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout.
Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime.
Sonny Milano had a goal and assist for Anaheim, which a day earlier saw all-time leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf go on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Vinni Lettieri and Joshn Manson also scored for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras contributed his 14th and 15th assists in the first of a five-game, seven-day East Coast trip.
Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry contributed shootout goals for the Ducks, and John Gibson stopped 26 shots.
The Ducks and Capitals combined for five second-period goals. Manson guided in the rebound of Milano’s shot off the post only nine seconds after the period-opening faceoff.
After Hagelin scored for Washington, Milano added his own rebound goal when he swatted a loose puck out of the air past Samsonov to tie it at 2 later in the period.
Lettieri’s one-time wrister off Cam Fowler’s feed easily beat Samsonov from close range. But Carlson put in his own rebound inside the final minute after Ovechkin’s steal and feed.
NOTES
Ducks: Manson’s goal was the 20th scored by an Anaheim defenseman this season. … C Benoit-Oliver Groulx was scratched after being recalled from AHL San Diego.
Capitals: Ovechkin has reached or surpassed 20 assists for the first time since the 2018-19 season. … RW Garnet Hathaway joined C Nic Dowd and D Trevor van Riemsdyk in the league’s COVID-19 protocols before Monday’s game.
UP NEXT
Ducks: Continue their trip at Buffalo on Tuesday.
Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Friday.
