LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Drake has reportedly withdrawn his nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards, Variety announced Monday.
READ MORE: Southern California Could See Light Rain Overnight, With Colder Storm Forecast Later This Week
According to Variety, the Recording Academy confirmed that the artist has withdrawn his nominations for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance.
Following the move, voting will go forward with just four nominees, Variety said.
Last month, the Grammy nominees were announced.READ MORE: Alec Baldwin Deletes Twitter Account After Interview On Shooting Death Of Halyna Hutchins
Jon Batiste scored a leading 11 nominations while Disney actress-turned-singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo landed nods in all four top categories of best new artist and record, song and album of the year.
Comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah will return to emcee the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in January
The show will be presented on Jan. 31 at Crypto.com Arena, as Staples Center will be known as of Dec. 25.MORE NEWS: Second COVID Omicron Case Confirmed In LA County
The ceremony will be televised live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.