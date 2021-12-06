ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland will officially roll out its new Disney Genie and Genie+ service on Wednesday, replacing the popular Fastpass system.
The new apps will be available at Disneyland, California Adventure Park and Walt Disney World and can be accessed through the Disneyland app.
The Genie service will provide wait times for various attractions at the theme park similar to a navigation app on smartphones, Disneyland officials said.
Visitors can also make dining reservations and place mobile food orders using the app.
The basic service, Disney Genie, is free but for $20 per park ticket, the Genie+ service gives visitors access to the “Lightning Lane” for one attraction at a time, allowing visitors to avoid waiting in long lines.
Visitors will have to pay between $7 and $20 to get “Lightning Lane” access to the parks’ three most popular attractions: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland and Radiator Springs Racers and Webslingers: A Spider-Man Adventure at California Adventure.
The Genie+ app will also include unlimited photo downloads.
