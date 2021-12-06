LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Chargers placed wide receiver Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
READ MORE: Authorities Arrest Suspect Involved In Pursuit Of Suspected Stolen Vehicle, Possible DUI
Allen, who leads the Chargers in receptions (86), receiving yards (929), yards per game (77.4) and first down receptions (53), was a crucial piece in the Bolts win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
He finished the game with five receptions for 34 yards and two touchdowns, including a successful pass on a two-point conversion to quarterback Justin Herbert.
According to ESPN, Allen was one of 11 players league-wide who were placed on reserve/COVID-19 lists. Each of these moves is the direct result of a positive COVID-19 test.READ MORE: Californians Could Soon Be Fined For Using Too Much Water
If Allen is vaccinated, he will need to report two negative tests 24 hours apart from each other, or be asymptomatic for 48 hours. If he is unvaccinated, Allen is required to stay away from all team personnel and activities for at least 10 days.
Regardless of his vaccination status, Allen’s likelihood to play against the New York Giants on December 12 is currently unknown.
He joins a long list of Chargers players who have had a run in with COVID this season, including: Joey Bosa, Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery, Christian Covington and Drue Tranquill.MORE NEWS: USC Student Second of Three Confirmed Omicron Cases In LA County
Other reserve/COVID-19 list moves include: Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers), AJ Klein (Buffalo Bills), Stephen Carlson (Cleveland Browns), Evan Brown (Detroit Lions), Jalen Richard (Las Vegas Raiders), Cameron Jordan (New Orleans Saints), Wes Martin (New York Giants), Blake Cashman (New York Jets) and Trent Scott (Carolina Panthers).