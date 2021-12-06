LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Noxious gas lawn mowers will soon join VCRs, rotary phones, and typewriters as bygone relics of the modern California home.

California is officially making the switch to electric mowers in 2022 after banning the gas type in an effort to curb emissions. The switch won’t happen immediately, but as of 2024, only electric mowers will be available for purchase in California, making it the first state in the nation to ban such sales in the fight against climate change.

The California Air Resources Board pushed for the change, noting that residential and lawn gardening equipment make up more than 12.6 million of the small-off-road engines at or below 19 kilowatts in the state. The emissions from such engines is significant – the board says that an hour of lawn mower use is the equivalent of driving 300 miles from LA to Las Vegas, while using a leaf blower is even worse – an hour is equivalent to the emissions from driving 1,100 miles from LA to Denver.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District has for years offered rebates of up to $250 for consumers willing to give up their gas mowers and purchase an electric product.

Electric-powered products are already doing brisk sales, but lawn service workers say the equipment have their limitations.

“It doesn’t last as long right?” said David Hernandez with Sod Surf and Turf Pros in Los Angeles. “So you use the battery, it only last like 20, 30 minutes. And then after that, have to go charge it.”

But despite the inconvenience, Hernandez admits the change can be good, especially for someone like him using such equipment all day.

“You won’t be having all that gas up in your nose, you won’t be inhaling it, because I’ve been there. I’ve done that,” he said.