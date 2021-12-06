LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are seeking a man who walked away from a rehabilitation facility on Monday.
Michael Amon, 51-years-old, simply walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility before California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation authorities were alerted when his ankle monitor issued a tamper alert.
Authorities searched the area but were unable to find Amon, who was convicted with first-degree burglary.
He arrived at the facility early Monday morning, where he was slated to remain until June 2023. Amon was sentenced to two years in state prison in July 2021.
Amon stands 5’9″ tall and weighs around 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Authorities urge anyone who may have seen Amon to call 9-1-1.
