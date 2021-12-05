CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Deadly Shooting Investigation, Fatal Shooting, LAPD, Shooting Investigation, South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death today in the Florence area of South Los Angeles and a man who was sitting with her inside a vehicle
is the suspected shooter.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in front of 136 E. 68th St., according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

READ MORE: Kempe's Two Goals Help Put Kings Over Oilers, 5-1

Witnesses heard multiple gunshots and the unknown suspect fled on foot, Delatorre said.

READ MORE: Man Found Dead In Dumpster In South Los Angeles

The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

MORE NEWS: New COVID-19 Protocols At LAX Set To Take Effect For International Arrivals

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)