LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death today in the Florence area of South Los Angeles and a man who was sitting with her inside a vehicle
is the suspected shooter.
The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in front of 136 E. 68th St., according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.READ MORE: Kempe's Two Goals Help Put Kings Over Oilers, 5-1
Witnesses heard multiple gunshots and the unknown suspect fled on foot, Delatorre said.READ MORE: Man Found Dead In Dumpster In South Los Angeles
The 27-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, he said.
The victim’s name was not released pending notification of next of kin.MORE NEWS: New COVID-19 Protocols At LAX Set To Take Effect For International Arrivals
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)