EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – People gathered in East LA on Sunday to celebrate the procession and Mass honoring Our Lady of Guadalupe, or the Virgin Mary and Saint Juan Diego.
The 90th procession went through Cesar Chavez avenue in East LA. It included a float contest from Guadalupano Parish groups and Aztec dancers.
The celebration commemorates the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, recalling the miraculous apparitions of the Virgin Mary appearing to Juan Diego in Mexico City in 1531.
The annual parade and Mass was suspended last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the longest-running religious procession in LA.