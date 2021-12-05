MELROSE DISTRICT (CBSLA) – License plate recognition cameras will be installed in areas of the Melrose District this week, as part of an effort to curb the rash of robberies that have occurred in the area.
The community group Melrose Action raised the money for the cameras to help out law enforcement.
Cofounder of Melrose Action, Peter Nichols spoke about authorities reaction and response to quick action taken by the group.
"They're very supportive and encouraged that…and surprised. I don't think that they thought that we, privately, could pull this off, you know, that a community could band together. In three months time…[we] raise enough money, contract with the vendor and literally we're getting these cameras put into the ground this week," Nichols said.
The location of the cameras are anonymous. Melrose Action is working with police to get them mounted in places that will lead to the best results.