LA Kings Holiday Ice at L.A. LIVE

Now through January 7, 2022

The annual LA Kings Holiday Ice presented by Coca-Cola brings outdoor ice skating to L.A. LIVE on Xbox Plaza right out front of STAPLES Center. Skate your way into the holiday season and enjoy the rink while it is here for a limited season. Bring your friends, family, date or enjoy the rink before and after a sports game or concert!

Grab a bite to eat or drink when you come to skate at L.A. LIVE! Present your LA Kings Holiday Ice rink ticket on the day you skate at participating L.A. LIVE restaurants to receive discounts and dinner deals!

LA Kings Holiday Ice Rink

Located on L.A. LIVE’s Xbox Plaza

800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90015.

Skates for are provided for skaters Your ticket includes skate rental. The skates are all hockey skates and sizes range from youth 10 to adult 15.

The Doo Wop Project performing at the Walt Disney Concert Hall

Wednesday, December 22, at 8PM

For the first time ever at the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the six-man singing group brings effortless cool and a vintage spin to holiday songs from throughout the years. For performance information and tickets, visit https://www.laphil.com/events/performances/1433/2021-12-22/the-doo-wop-project

About The Doo Wop Project:



The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of Doo Wop from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. In their epic shows The Doo Wop Project takes audiences on a journey featuring foundational tunes from the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos through the vocal artistry of Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, and The Four Seasons all the way to DooWopified versions of modern hits from Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Maroon 5, and Sam Smith.

Featuring stars from the Broadway hits Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale, The Doo Wop Project brings unparalleled authenticity of sound and vocal excellence to recreate—and in some cases entirely reimagine—the greatest music in American pop and rock history.

Other Southland Holiday events to explore:

DODGERS HOLIDAY FESTIVAL – Thru December 31st

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting a Holiday Festival in the beautiful, newly-renovated Centerfield Plaza, the warning track, and both bullpens complete with nightly entertainment, an ice skating rink, scenic and light displays, holiday-themed food and beverage, and an opportunity to take photos with Santa!

HANUKKAH FESTIVAL at Skirball – December 5th

Let there be light! An afternoon and evening of music, storytelling, art-making, and celebration. Move to the grooves of Dublab DJ Callie Ryan, folk troubadours Zingarella, and klezmer group Yale Strom and Hot Pstromi. Watch Skirball Storytellers recount the age-old story of Hanukkah, create a one-of-a-kind art project, enjoy classic Hanukkah treats and holiday drinks, and celebrate community with a joyous sunset candle lighting.

HOLIDAY ART AT THIRD STREET PROMENADE

“Art of Recovery” is a grant program that came about as part of the City of Santa Monica’s Economic Recovery Task Force and brings together artists with the city’s local community. As part of the program, there will be holiday art installations at both Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Pier. These are self-guided installations that are free to view. Over at Third Street Promenade, holiday lights will also be on display through January 3. In addition, Third Street Promenade’s socially distanced, seasonal activities will include a 24-foot tall tree, sundown menorah lightings during Hanukkah and a spot for contact-free visits with Santa Claus. They’re also launching an augmented reality experience accessible through your mobile phone while visiting.